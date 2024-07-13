Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.93. 818,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

