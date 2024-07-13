Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $330,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $18.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,845. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.68 and a 200-day moving average of $471.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $507.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.66.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

