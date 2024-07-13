Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $305,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 53.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 324,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

