Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $204,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

