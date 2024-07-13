Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,057,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

