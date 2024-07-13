Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.47. 162,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,675. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

