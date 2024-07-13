Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,388. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

