Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 752 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687,646 shares of company stock valued at $57,540,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of IOT stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $37.51. 2,721,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,043. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.