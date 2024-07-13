Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,875 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4,453.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NUE traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average is $176.45.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

