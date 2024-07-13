Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 2,353 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 972.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 893,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,496. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.