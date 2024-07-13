Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 202 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

