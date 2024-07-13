Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

