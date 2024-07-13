Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.93 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

