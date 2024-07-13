Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

