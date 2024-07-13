Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,916,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $222.52 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average of $229.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

