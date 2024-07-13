Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 554,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

