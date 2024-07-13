Empirical Finance LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after buying an additional 54,926 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $523.08 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $525.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

