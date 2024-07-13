Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 435.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after buying an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

