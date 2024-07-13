Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

NYSE CE opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

