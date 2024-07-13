Empirical Finance LLC Buys 641 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

