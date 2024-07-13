Empirical Finance LLC Buys 300 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 171.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.