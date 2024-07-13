Empirical Finance LLC Buys 249 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,058,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $200.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

