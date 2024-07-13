Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

