Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

