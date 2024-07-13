Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 152 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

