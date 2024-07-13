Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Empire Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$35.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.73. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

