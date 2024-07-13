Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $2,522,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $15.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $949.37. 2,313,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $845.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $950.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

