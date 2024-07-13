Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2,432.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,791 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,500,356 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

