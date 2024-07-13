Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $45.34 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $45.34 million and approximately $950,766.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001277 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,208,955 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

