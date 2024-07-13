Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Down 90.7% in June

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eightco Stock Performance

OCTO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 449,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. Eightco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 916.25% and a negative net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

