Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,803. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

