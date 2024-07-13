easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

easyJet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. 4,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739. easyJet has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

