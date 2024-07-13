East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Shares Up 4%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.