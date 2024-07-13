Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $190.30 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,219.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after buying an additional 358,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

