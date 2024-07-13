DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 54.9% in June

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DSS Price Performance

DSS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455. DSS has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get DSS alerts:

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 345.19% and a negative return on equity of 59.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

