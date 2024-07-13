DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.60

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.60 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.37). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 415.20 ($5.32), with a volume of 6,062,843 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities cut shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.32) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 379.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($196,994.01). Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

