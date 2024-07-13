Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Up 12.5%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $81.00. Approximately 656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

