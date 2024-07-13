DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $35,315.28 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.