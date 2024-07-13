DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 51,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $15.79.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
