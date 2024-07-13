DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 51,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 943,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 420,277 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,507.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 153,625 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.