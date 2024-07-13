Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $101,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6,382.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 371,395 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. 1,852,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,858. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.83 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

