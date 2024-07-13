DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNBBY remained flat at $20.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

