Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.89. 1,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.