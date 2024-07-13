Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.62

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 684040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,403 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,016,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,489,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

