Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.60

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 29037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

