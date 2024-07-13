Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.60

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 29037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
