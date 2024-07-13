DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 334,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,651,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

