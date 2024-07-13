DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Trading Up 2.7%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 9,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

DigiAsia Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32.

About DigiAsia

(Get Free Report)

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigiAsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiAsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.