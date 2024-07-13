Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Diamondhead Casino Price Performance
DHCC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096. Diamondhead Casino has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
