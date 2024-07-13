Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $96,000 Position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 229,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $698.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.80%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

