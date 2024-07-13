Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coupang by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 4,210,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

