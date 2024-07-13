Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Monster Beverage comprises 4.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. 5,274,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.